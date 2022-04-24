Congress battles factionalism in Himachal Pradesh

At a time when poll strategist Prashant Kishor has been engaged to revive the flagging fortunes of Congress, poll-bound Himachal Pradesh could prove a test case, where polls will take place this year-end as the party has been a radar less ship since the demise of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who dominated the party's leadership space like a colossal for last more than four decades.

Himachal Pradesh is otherwise a switch state, which has largely alternated Congress and BJP to power after every five years. While the BJP has already begun sort of an election campaign in the state by reorienting its strategy by focussing on 'labharthi (beneficiary) and 'sarthi' (party worker to reach out to them), the mood in the Congress camp is insipid and urgently calls for some special effort to reignite the party workers.

While the Congress banked big on the legacy of Singh, now the lack of it is a major challenge as no formidable second rung leadership of the party could emerge in the state with Singh's loyalists cornering the key positions in the state administration whenever Congress was in power.

The other known leader from the state President Anand Sharma has mostly represented Rajya Sabha and has been more active in the Centre's politics. Now he is a member of the G-23, the ginger group of Congress, which has been seeking an overhaul in the party's leadership and functioning.

Sharma had last month had a detailed meeting with Rahul Gandhi where he discussed the challenges before the party in the hill state along with other issues.

Sharma's name has always been there as a contender but Virbhadra Singh every time ensured Sharma never had a larger role in state politics. Singh's wife Pratibha Singh won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in November 2021 and her claim to the legacy of her husband, a six-time Chief Minister can crop up at any time. Pratibha Singh won back the Mandi seat in a by-poll after losing it to BJP twice in 2014 and 2019. Besides Mandi Lok Sabha, Congress also managed to win all three assembly seats, where by-polls were held.

Political analyst Rasheed Kidwai, who has watched Congress affairs from close quarters say, "the dilemma of the Congress leadership has always been at the fore when the party thought of generation shift of leadership roles. While the old and experienced are not ready to give up or make way, the younger generation has been in a hurry. This tussle is not new. The veterans in Punjab (Captain Amarinder Singh), Haryana (Bhupendra Hooda), Himachal Pradesh (Virbhadra Singh), Rajasthan (Ashok Gehlot) have effectively prevented any leadership challenge to them within the party."

Due to this leadership tussle, Congress lost a government in Madhya Pradesh when Jyotiraditya Scindia found the going tough in the party against the veterans Digvijay Singh and Kamal Nath.

In the absence of Virbhadra Singh in Himachal Pradesh, former PCC chiefs Kaul Singh Thakur, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Leader of Opposition Mukhesh Agnihotri, the current PCC chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, senior leader Asha Kumari, who had been the AICC in-charge for Punjab in past are in contention for PCC chiefs. Some others have also thrown their hat in the ring.

Congress factionalism had also come to the fore during the Youth Congress elections in the state in 2020.

While the Congress in Himachal Pradesh still braces for a strategy, the new kid on the block Aam Aadmi Party buoyed by the recent Punjab poll victory has made quick strides with its leaders crossing the state offers 'change' with the Delhi model of governance. After having announced free electricity now in Punjab as well, the AAP leaders are hard-selling this power prescription to voters of Himachal Pradesh as well.

Congress is seeking to make some noise by announcing to implement the old pension scheme and regularise outsourced employees but clearly, AAP's free power offer is making more headlines.

Congress has first to put its house in order. In April's first week, Congress in charge of the state Rajiv Shukla huddled with state leaders individually and in the group to address the internal divide. Thakur, Dalits, Brahmins and OBC are numerically the most important (in the exact order) in the state. Much will depend on the social engineering that Congress manages to put forth in the state.

Both BJP chief J P Nadda and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal have held roadshows and rallies respectively in the Kangra district of the state this week.

BJP's Chief Minister is Jairam Thakur and recently the name of another Thakur leader from the saffron party Anurag Thakur, the Information and Broadcasting Minister in the Modi government and son of BJP veteran in the state Prem Kumar Dhumal had cropped up.

