Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, entered Delhi early Saturday morning and was accorded a warm welcome at the Badarpur border.

A large number of workers from Delhi Congress-led by Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary welcomed Gandhi and the Yatris at the Delhi border in Badarpur. The yatra entered Delhi from the Faridabad side in Haryana.

Senior party leaders, including former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala, Shaktisinh Gohil and others accompanied Rahul Gandhi as part of the yatra.

"Remove inflation, unemployment and hatred. Carrying this voice of India, we have come to the throne of the 'king', we have come to Delhi. Come join us in the capital to rise it even higher," the Congress said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh earlier tweeted in Hindi that the Bharat Jodo Yatra on its 108th day is entering Delhi.

"For the last few days, there has been a heightened sense of unease there. But, one remembers Rahul Gandhi who said no power can stop this journey," he said.

The Yatra will make its morning halt in the national capital at Ashram chowk at 11 am and will resume its journey at 1 PM. After traversing through Mathura road, India Gate and ITO, it will halt near the red fort.

The Yatra will take a nine-day year-end break and will again resume on January 3 from Delhi.

The Yatra which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 has traversed nine states so far and is set to culminate in Jammu and Kashmir by the end of January.

The Yatra is on its 108th day and has covered around 3,000 kms in 46 districts across nine states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telengana, Andra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.