Congress, BJP face workers’ wrath over ticket distribution

Upset over ticket distribution in the forthcoming Assembly polls, Congress workers vandalised their party headquarters in Ahmedabad on Monday, shouting slogans against their leadership, primarily targeting former Union minister Bharatsinh Solanki.

While Congress tried to play down the embarrassing scenes, whose video clips have gone viral, the ruling BJP is also facing a rebellion of sorts from its party workers over ticket distribution. The party had to close the gates of its headquarters, Kamalam, in Gandhinagar to avoid confrontation with agitated workers.

The Congress workers lodged their protest against choosing sitting Congress MLA Imran Khedawala from the Jamalpur-Khadia seat once again. The workers alleged that Khedawala was set to lose the polls due to his alleged connection with realtors in the constituency.

Demanding a ticket for Shahnawaz Sheikh instead of Khedawala, the protesters alleged that former Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki was behind Khedwala. Raising slogans against Solanki, the workers damaged the party office by defacing the walls and removing the nameplates of party leaders.

The minority community dominates the Jamalpur-Khadia Assembly constituency. In 2017, Khedawala had defeated then-BJP MLA Bhushan Bhatt by a margin of over 25,000 votes. Sabir Kabliwala, who is equally popular among the minority community, is contesting as an AIMIM candidate.

BJP shuts ‘Kamalam’

While the Congress was left red-faced with viral videos of vandalism, the ruling BJP, too, was forced to close entry gates due to protests by its workers over ticket distribution. The party office is being thronged by leaders who were aspiring for Assembly tickets.