Cong CEC to meet to finalise tickets for state polls

Congress CEC to meet to finalise tickets for state Asembly polls

Except in Goa, the party has not announced any list of candidates in the states going for polls

IANS
IANS,
  • Jan 10 2022, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 15:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty images

The Congress Central Election Committee is scheduled to meet on Monday to finalise tickets for phase 1 elections in UP and the first list for Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

Except in Goa, the party has not announced any list of candidates in the states going for polls.

The Congress meeting will be held virtually in wake of Covid situation. The party's screening committees for states have filtered the names of the probable candidates which have been sent to the central panel.

The Congress in Uttarakhand has more or less decided to give one ticket per family which has been an issue of conflict as some leaders want ticket for their kin, but sources say that this criteria may be waived for winnable candidates.

Read | Cong to do well, TMC may flop in Goa polls: Observers

In UP, the party has decided to give 40 per cent ticket to women and the party is likely to release the first list with the same quota to keep the momentum going.

In Punjab, the Congress will have a risk in ticket distribution with state president Navjot Singh Sidhu asserting for more tickets to his supporters, so the party has to balance itself in ticket distribution.

In Goa, the party has already released two lists but many leaders are upset that their name has been ignored by the party.

Read | State polls hold national importance

The Congress has decided not to project Chief Ministerial face to overcome internal rift. Congress sources say that it will only be decided after the results and Congress legislature party will decide the new leader with the consent of the high command as except at few occasions, the party has not projected a chief minister's face.

The Congress leaders in Punjab and Uttarakhand want to project the face of Chief Minister as supporters of Harish Rawat, former Uttarakhand CM and Navjot Singh Sidhu, the Punjab unit chief want to be projected as Chief Minister's face. But Congress will not take risk to alienate the other factions ahead of polls.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Congress
Assembly Elections 2022
Goa
Punjab
Uttar Pradesh
Uttarakhand
Manipur
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ahead of polls, PM's jute shoes for Kashi Dham workers

Ahead of polls, PM's jute shoes for Kashi Dham workers

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Nine movies to watch on Hrithik Roshan's birthday

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Aus Covid cases hit 1 mn as Omicron drives record surge

Blockchain to grow despite proposed rules

Blockchain to grow despite proposed rules

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

Bengaluru records 9,000 new Covid cases after 234 days

 