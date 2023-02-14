Congress claims Rahul Gandhi's plane denied permission to land at Varanasi airport; authorities deny charge

Cong claims Rahul denied permission to land in Varanasi

The air traffic controller was told that the plan to land at the airport has been cancelled, Varanasi airport director Aryama Sanyal said

PTI
PTI, Varanasi,
  • Feb 14 2023, 11:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 11:31 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress has claimed that Rahul Gandhi's plane was denied permission to land at the airport here late Monday night, a charge denied by the airport authorities.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Rai on Tuesday alleged that Gandhi's plane was scheduled to land at the Babat airport here on his return from Wayanad in Kerala.

Rai said he and other party leaders were at the airport to receive their leader but his plane was not allowed to land "at the last minute." Gandhi then returned to the national capital.

Read | Stand by remarks on Modi: Rahul on Adani row

However, Varanasi airport director Aryama Sanyal told PTI that there was no prior information about Gandhi's arrival.

The director denied allegation that they had refused permission for Gandhi's plane to land.

The air traffic controller was told that the plan to land at the airport has been cancelled, Sanyal said.

The former Congress chief was scheduled to visit Prayagraj for a function at the Kamla Nehru Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, Rai said.

India News
Congress
Varanasi
Rahul Gandhi
Indian Politics
Uttar Pradesh

