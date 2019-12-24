Congress condemns German’s ‘expulsion’

As a German student was asked to leave the country for participating in anti-CAA protests, Congress leaders on Tuesday demanded withdrawal of his expulsion and allow “India to hold its head high in the academic world.”

“This is dismaying. We used to be a proud democracy, an example to the world. No democracy punishes freedom of expression. I call on the HRD Minister to instruct IIT-Madras to withdraw the expulsion & allow India to hold its head high in the academic world,” Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said.

This is dismaying. We used to be a proud democracy, an example to the world: https://t.co/M1MU3CyJVT No democracy punishes freedom of expression. I call on @DrRPNishank to instruct @iitmadras to withdraw the expulsion & allow India to hold its head high in the academic world. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 24, 2019

Another senior leader P Chidambaram asked students of IIT to protest against the “reported expulsion” of the student. “Where are the other students of IIT? They should protest the reported expulsion of a German student. The German is reminding us of a dark chapter in the world's history so that we may not repeat that in India. The student deserves our gratitude,” Chidambaram tweeted.

Where are the other students of IIT? They should protest the reported expulsion of a German student. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 24, 2019

“Where is the Director of IIT? Where is the Chairman? Let us hear from both of them,” he asked.