Congress constitutes its Mizoram election committee

Former Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla is also part of the panel.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 29 2023, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 21:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress on Saturday constituted its Mizoram state election committee which will be headed by state party chief Lalsawta.

"The Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of Pradesh Election Committee for ensuing Assembly Elections in Mizoram-2023 with immediate effect," the party said in a statement.

Other members of the panel are Lal Thanzara, Lalmalsawma Nghaka, Zodintluanga Ralte, R Romawia, R L Walla, John Siamkunga, R Vanlalvena, R Lalrinawma, H Zairemthanga and F Sankunga.

Lalrinmawia Ralte will be the member secretary of the committee.

Assembly polls in the northeastern state of Mizoram are slated for later this year. The state is currently governed by the Mizo National Front of Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

