Congress coterie prevented Sharad Pawar from becoming PM and party chief, claims Praful Patel

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar turned 80 today. Speaking on the occasion of his birthday, his close aide Praful Patel accused Congress’ coterie of preventing the veteran and experienced politician from becoming the Prime Minister and also from taking over the reins of the grand old party.

“What I said was what we saw when we were with the Congress,” said NCP General Secretary and former Civil Aviation Minister Patel. "What I said was what had happened within the Congress...it is not an outsider's perspective," he added.

Patel’s comments came when his attention was drawn to an article penned by him that appeared as an advertorial in different newspapers in English, Hindi, Marathi and Gujrati.

Patel also referred to this issue in his address at the felicitation function of Pawar on Saturday.

“We have always wanted to occupy that (PM’s) position…but that could not happen…why?...we have 48 seats, if people of Maharashtra wants Pawar saheb can be there…we have to ensure that the dream is realised,” he said.

The development comes barely two days after reports emanated from the national capital of New Delhi that Pawar could be made the UPA Chairperson in a bid to consolidate the opposition against the BJP-led NDA.

In the article, Patel referred to two chains of events of 1991 and 1996 when his mentor missed the opportunity to get into the top job.

Referring to the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and the 1991 polls, he said: “…The election results were out and the Congress was very close to a majority. There was a big group in the party that believed that the Prime Ministerial candidate should be a young, dynamic person like Pawar who also had a good grip of the administration. Even Congress party leadership in various states were of the same opinion. However, the scheming coterie of the Congress again united and used or rather misused Sonia Gandhi’s name to anoint PV Narsimha Rao as the Prime Minister and Pawar saheb was entrusted with the important responsibility as Defence Minister…”

On the 1996 episode, he said: “In the 1996 Lok Sabha polls, 145 MPs of Congress won the elections. HD Deve Gowda, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Left leaders agreed to a single point agenda that ‘Sharad Pawar should take lead and ask Rao to step aside. If this happens, we are willing to support a Congress government led by a Congress party’. However, Narsimha Rao didn’t flinch at all and Congress was forced to support the Deve Gowda government from outside. I can talk about these developments with conviction as most of them were happening from my house.”

He also touched upon the inter-party elections. “In the elections, I, Bhupinder Hudda, PC Chacko, Girija Vyas and others came together and defeated the panel that was supported by Narsimha Rao. He resigned from the Presidency of Congress party. However, he forwarded the name of Sitaram Kesari to ensure that Pawar was not selected for the President’s post. Sitaram Kesari became the President of the Congress party.”