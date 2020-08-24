Congress crisis: Rahul Gandhi pacifies 'hurt' Kapil Sibal

The meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) witnessed a high-voltage drama with Rahul Gandhi questioning the timing of the letter written by the 23 leaders, claiming that it has helped the BJP.

As Rahul sought to link the letter writers with the BJP, one of the signatories, Kapil Sibal, took exception to the insinuation and tweeted that he was hurt by the former Congress president's remarks.

Soon after Sibal had made his dejection public, Rahul reached out to him to clarify that he had not made the remarks that are being reported by a section of the media.

“Rahul says 'we are colluding with BJP'. Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party. Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP government. Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue. Yet 'we are colluding with the BJP',” said Sibal, who is not a member of the CWC.

Minutes later, the former Law Minister deleted the tweet after Rahul spoke with him.

“Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him. I, therefore, withdraw my tweet,” Sibal said.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also said that Rahul has never made any such remarks.

“Rahul Gandhi hasn't said a word of this nature nor alluded to it. Please don't be misled by false media discourse or misinformation being spread. But yes, we all need to work together in fighting the draconian Modi rule rather than fighting & hurting each other and the Congress,” Surjewala said.

Congress leaders close to Rahul have targeted Sibal, accusing him of reacting to hearsay.

“You are NOT inside the CWC. You are reacting to a leak that is false. It does not reflect well on a leader as senior as you are, to react to hearsay,” Manickam Tagore, Lok Sabha member from Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, said.