Congress demands case against CPM Kerala secretary, calls him 'obscene'

Congress has demanded that a police case should be registered against CPM state secretary M V Govindan for raising 'baseless' allegations against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran linking him with a sexual assault case by a minor.

Stepping up the attack on Govindan, Sudhakaran termed him as an 'obscene' secretary in a social media post. He also reiterated that the allegation that he was present at the house of fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal while the latter sexually assaulted a minor girl was baseless. "I will move legally against Govindan and make him answer to it," said Sudhakaran.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said that a conspiracy against Sudhakaran was very evident and the police should take legal action. Opposition leader V D Satheesan also demanded that a case should be registered against Govindan as well as CPM mouthpiece 'Deshabhimani' for raising such baseless allegations.

Meanwhile, Mavunkal reportedly said before a trial court in Kochi that a DySP rank police officer was forcing him to give a statement against Sudhakaran. He also said that the police officer was even threatening or harassing his (Mavunkal's) family members, Mavunkal's lawyer told reporters.

Govindan on Sunday said that the minor girl who was sexually assaulted by Mavunkal had said in her statement that Sudhakaran was present at Mavunkal's house while the offense took place. He cited reports in CPM mouthpiece 'Deshabhimani' in this regard. But a Crime Branch official as well as Mavunkal's lawyer denied it.