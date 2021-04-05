Congress demands dismissal of Yediyurappa government

Congress demands dismissal of B S Yediyurappa government

Yediyurappa has no moral right to continue as the CM, Congress spokesperson said

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 05 2021, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 21:40 ist
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress on Monday demanded dismissal of B S Yediyurappa's government in Karnataka following allegations made by Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa.

"Eshwarappa's letter to the Governor of Karnataka clearly indicated that there was large scale corruption in the government. The BJP government in Karnataka indulged in looting public money," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters.

Since the senior Minister made a direct allegation against the Chief Minister, Yediyurappa has no moral right to continue as the CM, he said.

Last week, Eshwarappa had alleged that the CM has been interfering in his departmental works.   

He also alleged that the Chief Minister is trying to protect former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and harass the victim in sex CD case.

Demanding the immediate arrest of Jarkiholi, he questioned why the govenment is not arresting him even after the victim complained against the BJP leader.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka
Congress
BJP
Ramesh Jarkiholi
K S Eshwarappa

Related videos

What's Brewing

March third warmest in 121 years: IMD

March third warmest in 121 years: IMD

Chhattisgarh: A jawan who longed to visit dream house

Chhattisgarh: A jawan who longed to visit dream house

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

 