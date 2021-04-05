Congress demands dismissal of B S Yediyurappa government

The Congress on Monday demanded dismissal of B S Yediyurappa's government in Karnataka following allegations made by Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa.

"Eshwarappa's letter to the Governor of Karnataka clearly indicated that there was large scale corruption in the government. The BJP government in Karnataka indulged in looting public money," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters.

Since the senior Minister made a direct allegation against the Chief Minister, Yediyurappa has no moral right to continue as the CM, he said.

Last week, Eshwarappa had alleged that the CM has been interfering in his departmental works.

He also alleged that the Chief Minister is trying to protect former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi and harass the victim in sex CD case.

Demanding the immediate arrest of Jarkiholi, he questioned why the govenment is not arresting him even after the victim complained against the BJP leader.