Congress demands SIT probe into Karnataka Bitcoin case

Bringing Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai in the line of fire alleging "Bitcoin Operation Cover Up", Congress on Saturday demanded a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) with experts from multiple agencies monitored by a sitting Supreme Court judge as a probe by Enforcement Directorate or Karnataka Police alone can unearth the Bitcoin case that has international ramifications.

Congress targeted Bommai as he was the Home Minister when the case came to light and the accused Sriki was arrested and held in custody before released on bail and for the alleged delay in notifying the Interpol and Indian agencies like the NIA, CBI, ED and SFIO among others.

Read | Hacker Sriki was drugged in police custody: Congress

The party lobbed six questions to Bommai as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, including who were the actors behind the "operation coverup" and whether the Bitcoins recovered from Sriki were transferred and why the Bengaluru Police initially admitting seizing it and then claiming that it did not do so.

"This is a case of intrigue, whitewash, concealment and deception smack of a deep-rooted conspiracy. It is India’s biggest ever 'Bitcoin Scam Cover Up' under the Karnataka BJP government. Instead of conducting a fair investigation, the BJP Government of Karnataka appears to be preoccupied with a cover up," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told a press conference.

Referring to Bommai's meetings with Modi and Shah, he said their "silence" is "even more shocking".

Read | Bitcoin case: None of our people involved, says Bommai

Surjewala referred to 'Whale Alerts', a twitter account tracking largescale cryptocurrency transactions, reflect the transfer of the 14,682 stolen Bitfinex Bitcoins valued at Rs 5,240 crores on 1 December, 2020 and 14 April, 2021 when Sriki was in custody and asked whether it has any correlation. "Whether it was investigated if some of the transferred Bitcoins were from Sri Krishna’s wallet?" he asked.

Sriki was arrested on 14 November, 2020 and was kept in custody for over 100 days by repeatedly arresting him in five cases and was released on bail on April 17 this year. Bommai held the post of Home Minister between 20 August, 2019 and July 28 this year and Sriki's arrest and release happened during this period, he said.

"Despite multiple international crimes of significant magnitude, Interpol was not informed for over five months. Why was Interpol not informed despite such gigantic offences with clear international ramifications? Why did the BJP government wait for over five months up till April 24 this year to write to Interpol and that also seven days after the release of Sriki on bail?" Surjewala said.

Read | Delhi visit nothing to do with Bitcoin case: Shettar

The Enforcement Directorate enquired about the case on February 15 and were only informed of one crime on March 3, he said. "What is the role and responsibility of the Chief Minister Shri Basavaraj Bommai (who was the Home Minister in charge at the relevant time) and others in the state government?" he said.

Surjewala also questioned the discrepancy in Bengaluru Police claims on the recovery of stolen Bitcoins from Sriki. "How does the Bengaluru police suggest that the 31 and 186 Bitcoins allegedly transferred to the police wallet were lost or were found to be fake transactions?" he asked.

When questioned about Bommai's assertion that those who have evidence could give it to the ED, he said, "The Enforcement Directorate has become the Election Department of the BJP. The ED, Karnataka Police are not competent to probe the Bitcoin scam, which is an international crime. That's why we demand a SIT probe with expert investigators and monitored by a sitting SC judge."

Watch latest videos by DH here: