Congress' Digvijaya, BJP's Scindia and Solanki win Rajya Sabha polls

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Jun 19 2020, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2020, 20:26 ist
BJP candidates Jyotiraditya Scindia and Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and BJP candidates Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki on Friday won Rajya Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The Congress' other candidate, Dalit leader Phool Singh Barriya, lost the election.

Follow DH's live coverage of the Rajya Sabha election here

Digvijaya Singh bagged 57 votes, Scindia 56 and Solanki 55, the poll official said.

Barriya got 36 votes in the biennial election to three vacant seats from Madhya Pradesh.

Congress
BJP
Madhya Pradesh
Digvijaya Singh
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Rajya Sabha

