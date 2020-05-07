Cong dismisses rumours on leaders looking to join BJP

Congress dismisses speculation about some of its leaders looking to join BJP

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 07 2020, 22:37 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 22:37 ist
Singhvi also retweeted Surjewala's tweet rejecting speculation about some Congress leaders quitting the party. (Credit: PTI Photo)

The Congress on Thursday dismissed speculation that some of its leaders were in touch with the BJP and would join the saffron outfit soon.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, while rejecting such reports, said they are aimed at spreading canards to tarnish reputations.

"These sources of information aimed at spreading canards to tarnish reputations. We reject them with the contempt they deserve," he said on Twitter.

He was responding to a report about a senior Congress leader and a noted lawyer, besides some young leaders switching sides.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi put out a message on his Twitter handle that read, "For all those who GOSSIP about me: Thanks for making me the centre of your world (sic)".

"Gossip is the Devil's Radio, so don't be his DJ (sic)", another message put out by him read.

Singhvi also retweeted Surjewala's tweet rejecting speculation about some Congress leaders quitting the party.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Congress
BJP
Randeep Surjewala

What's Brewing

Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason

Koyambedu, sprawling market in news for wrong reason

Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past

Gas leak accidents that made the headlines in the past

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

Indians at higher risk of COVID-19 death: UK statistics

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

India’s COVID-19 landscape a melting pot of mutations

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

Vizag gas leak, a reminiscence of Bhopal gas tragedy

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

What are the NDMA guidelines for gas leakages?

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

'How bats carry COVID-19 without getting sick decoded'

 