Congress distances itself from leader's comment on Old Pension Scheme

A tweet against the party line supporting the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) by a senior Congress functionary has triggered trouble in the midst of preparations for the Gujarat Assembly elections, with the party distancing itself from the comment.

After Congress Data Analytics Department Chairman Praveen Chakravarty tweeted his opposition to the demand for return to OPS, Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh made it clear that it was not the party's position.

Following this, Chakravarty defended his tweet and said he just cited some data and there was no need to "belabour or exaggerate" it as internal strife and that his party was "truly welcoming of diverse views".

I cited some data about the Old Pension Scheme to make a point in response to a news article. Nothing more, nothing less.

A number of Congress supporters found fault with Chakravarty, considered close to Rahul Gandhi, taking a contrarian position at a time the party is highlighting the issue for the elections.

In the just concluded Himachal Pradesh polls and the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, the Congress has promised to bring back the OPS after a large number of government employees raised the issue of the New Pension Scheme being detrimental to their interests.

It all started with Chakravarty's tweet on Tuesday quoting an interview of former NITI Ayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya saying that it was sinful to revert back to OPS. "Out of 6.5 crore people in Gujarat, about 3 lakh are in govt service. The old pension scheme will cost roughly 15% of tax revenues. Why should the top 0.5% of people get 15% of all taxpayers' money as post-retirement pension? Panagariya is right to question."

As a media report suggested that Chakravarty's tweet displayed the division on OPS in the party, Ramesh tweeted, "I entirely agree" as a response to Mohan Kumaramangalam's response that it was "merely the case of an individual who is neither a spokesperson nor the president nor a senior leader in the Congress party expressing his personal view".

Chakravarty tweeted on Wednesday evening, "I cited some data about the Old Pension Scheme to make a point in response to a news article. Nothing more, nothing less. No need to belabour or exaggerate it as some big internal strife. Even so, Congress is truly welcoming of diverse views, as evident in some recent matters."

Referring to Chakravarty's initial tweet, one of the Twitter users asked him why he was contradicting the party-line in an election season?...Why give ammunition to BJP? Bored of India already?"

Another Congress supporter wrote on Twitter, "when will you all learn that your one statement will impact adversely on the election? You represent Congress....The saga of unelected leaders capturing headlines will cost congress eventually every election."