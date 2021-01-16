Congress dubs BJP as 'Defector's Janata Party'

Hitting back at Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress on Saturday described BJP in Karnataka as 'Defector's Janata Party' and accused it of stealing people's mandate through defections.

"No wonder BJP MLAs are describing their own Ministers as ‘blackmailers’ & BJP in Karnataka has become DJP- Defector’s Janata Party," AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

He was reacting to Shah's claim in Bengaluru that the BJP government in Karnataka would complete its term and would return to power for another five years.

"So says a Party which 'Stole the People’s Mandate' through defections," Surjewala said daring Shah to answer questions on defections.