Congress embarrassed as Jitin Prasada heaps praise on Sachin Pilot

The Congress was left red-faced after one of its prominent young faces from Uttar Pradesh and former minister Jitin Prasada on Tuesday seemed to support sacked Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

Jitin, who had been spearheading a campaign to woo the influential 'Brahmin' community in the state through a caste-based outfit, heaped praise on Pilot and expressed hope that the situation could still be 'salvaged'.

Sachin Pilot is not just a collegues but my friend. No one can take away the fact that all these years he has worked with dedication for the party. Sincerely hope the situation can still be salvaged. Sad it has come to this... — Jitin Prasada जितिन प्रसाद (@JitinPrasada) July 14, 2020

''Sachin Pilot is not just a colleague but my friend...No one can take away the fact that all these years he has worked with dedication for the party...sincerely hope that the situation can still be salvaged...sad it has come to this,'' Jitin said in a post on his Twitter handle.

Prasada's tweet in support of Pilot made many speculate that the former was also likely to leave the party in the days to come.

UP Congress sources, however, rejected such speculations saying that the tweet had nothing that challenged the party's high command.

''It merely mentions the works done by Pilot for the party.. Everyone knows that. No other meaning should be derived from the tweet,'' remarked a senior state Congress leader here.