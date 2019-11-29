Congress embraced 'Godse bhakt' Sena for power: BJP

BJP on Friday dug out an editorial of Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' dating back to 2013 that hailed Nathuram Godse as a patriot, and hit out at Congress accusing it of practicing double standards by “embracing” the same party to come to power in Maharashtra.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, BJP member Nishikant Dubey claimed that Congress can go to any length in its "lust for power."

“They have formed government in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena, the same party that has euologised Nathuram Godse as a patriot,” Dubey said even as Congress members protested in the Well of the House against BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur's comments on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin.

The sharp attack from the BJP came a day after Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra with support from NCP and the Congress. After the assembly elections, Shiv Sena had walked out of its alliance with the BJP, accusing it of reneging on the promise of sharing the chief minister's post.

Shiv Sena's exit triggered a bitter war of words with the BJP which installed Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister, hoping to trigger defections within the NCP. Fadnavis' second coming was shortlived and he had to quit within three days, paving the way for the Sena-NCP-Congress' Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi to assume centrestage.

BJP has been trying to push the Congress in a corner by highlighting the 'Hindutva' credentials of Shiv Sena, particularly the saffron party's views on Godse.

BJP spokesman G V L Narasimha Rao also asked Shiv Sena to rename its newspaper from 'Saamna' to 'Sonia Nama' afte it joined hands with the Congress to form the government in Maharashtra.

Rao also took an acerbic view of the absence of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi from "Godse Bhakt" Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday.

“Is Rahul scared that hugging Uddhav Thackeray is equivalent to hanging himself? Sena is wanted for grabbing power but is an untouchable. This is how Sultanetes treat slaves, not partners,” the BJP spokesman said.