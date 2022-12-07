Congress expels 30 Himachal Pradesh leaders for six years over 'anti-party activities'

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday expelled 30 party leaders from primary membership of the party for six years for anti-party activities.

The decision came just a day before results for Himachal polls are to be announced.

