Congress expels 30 Himachal Pradesh leaders for six years over 'anti-party activities'

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday expelled 30 party leaders from primary membership of the party for six years for anti-party activities.
The decision came just a day before results for Himachal polls are to be announced.
Himachal Pradesh Congress President expelled 30 party leaders from the primary membership of the party for the next six years for anti-party activities
— ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022
