Congress forming alliance with casteist parties, says Mayawati on Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A

A day after the Opposition parties christened their new alliance I.N.D.I.A, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati accused the Congress party of being 'casteist' and 'capitalist'.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the BSP supremo said, "The Congress party is forming an alliance with like-minded casteist and capitalist parties to come into power".
The Opposition on Tuesday christened themselves 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' (I.N.D.I.A), daring the ruling BJP-led NDA with a "catch us if you can" challenge. It also decided to set up a 11-member coordination panel and a joint secretariat to take the fight into the rival's camp ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Gigi Hadid arrested for possessing marijuana
‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer': Who's the real winner?
Australian man, his dog rescued after months at sea
How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa
Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI
Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply