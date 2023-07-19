Congress forming alliance with casteist parties, says Mayawati on Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A

A day after the Opposition parties christened their new alliance I.N.D.I.A, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati accused the Congress party of being 'casteist' and 'capitalist'.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the BSP supremo said, "The Congress party is forming an alliance with like-minded casteist and capitalist parties to come into power".

The Opposition on Tuesday christened themselves 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance' (I.N.D.I.A), daring the ruling BJP-led NDA with a "catch us if you can" challenge. It also decided to set up a 11-member coordination panel and a joint secretariat to take the fight into the rival's camp ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

