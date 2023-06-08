Cong general secretary Randhawa meets Gehlot in Jaipur

Congress general secretary Randhawa meets Rajasthan CM Gehlot in Jaipur

After the meeting, Randhawa termed it as an 'informal and routine' meeting

  • Jun 08 2023, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2023, 22:53 ist
Congress general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and three co-in-charges, who are busy preparing for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Thursday.

After the meeting, Randhawa termed it as an "informal and routine" meeting.

Randhawa, along with co-in-charges Amrita Dhawan, Kazi Nizamuddin and Veerendra Rathore, met Gehlot at his official residence. Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasara was also present in the meeting.

Also Read | BJP MP accuses Gehlot’s family of laundering money, claims CM is richest leader in country

When asked about the money laundering charges made by BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena against Gehlot's family members, Randhawa told reporters that Meena keeps on saying one thing or another but the Congress has always been against corruption.

Meena on Thursday alleged that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s family members are involved in laundering money through a shell company. He claimed at a press conference here that he has evidence of black money transactions involving Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot and daughter-in-law and will hand it over to the Enforcement Directorate on Friday.

Earlier, Congress co-in-charge of Rajasthan Amrita Dhawan told the media that the people are happy with the state government's work and that the Congress government's model of development is benefiting everyone.

When asked about ticket distribution for the upcoming assembly elections, she said that the party decides the ticket on the basis of feedback, asserting that work and connection with the public will be a major ground for deciding tickets.

