Congress gets defeated wherever Rahul Gandhi goes: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said, "We are praying the god that let Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi go on successfully, because the Congress gets defeated 100 per cent wherever he goes".

Joshi was reacting to Congress leaders' allegation that the Union Government is trying to stop AICC former president Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in the 'pretext' of the possibility of spike in Covid-19 cases.

As Covid cases are increasing, all have to take precautions which were common before Covid norms were relaxed, he added.

In the wake of the Congress planning to hold a rally over Mahadayi issue in Hubballi on January 2, Joshi charged that Congress has no morality to do that.

"They did nothing to implement Mahadayi project when they were in power. We urged the then prime minister Manmohan Singh to exclude the drinking water issue while referring the matter to the tribunal, but that was not done. After the tribunal gave verdict, we have notified the award. DPR for the project will also be given the final shape soon," Joshi said.

Joshi also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the four-day national youth festival to be held in Hubballi-Dharwad from January 12. Around 8,000 youths from across the country would take part in the fest, he added.