Cong gets defeated wherever Rahul goes: Joshi

Congress gets defeated wherever Rahul Gandhi goes: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi

Joshi slammed Congress's take that the Centre wanted to impede Bharat Jodo Yatra using Covid as a pretext

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Dec 24 2022, 13:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2022, 13:55 ist
Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo Yatra. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said, "We are praying the god that let Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi go on successfully, because the Congress gets defeated 100 per cent wherever he goes".

Joshi was reacting to Congress leaders' allegation that the Union Government is trying to stop AICC former president Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in the 'pretext' of the possibility of spike in Covid-19 cases.

As Covid cases are increasing, all have to take precautions which were common before Covid norms were relaxed, he added.

In the wake of the Congress planning to hold a rally over Mahadayi issue in Hubballi on January 2, Joshi charged that Congress has no morality to do that.

"They did nothing to implement Mahadayi project when they were in power. We urged the then prime minister Manmohan Singh to exclude the drinking water issue while referring the matter to the tribunal, but that was not done. After the tribunal gave verdict, we have notified the award. DPR for the project will also be given the final shape soon," Joshi said.

Joshi also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the four-day national youth festival to be held in Hubballi-Dharwad from January 12. Around 8,000 youths from across the country would take part in the fest, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
BJP
Rahul Gandhi
Bharat Jodo Yatra
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

The Santa Story

The Santa Story

Hindi content continues to rule web series space

Hindi content continues to rule web series space

Bihar: A botched booze ban?

Bihar: A botched booze ban?

Fine fashion for furry friends

Fine fashion for furry friends

DH Toon | 'Govt keeping eye on inflation', says FM

DH Toon | 'Govt keeping eye on inflation', says FM

Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

 