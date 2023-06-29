Congress gets 'stomach ache' when PM is praised: Nadda

Congress gets 'stomach ache' when PM Modi is praised across globe, calls him names: Nadda

Nadda also targeted the Ashok Gehlot-led state government, alleging it was 'neck-deep in corruption'.

PTI
Bharatpur (Rajasthan)
  • Jun 29 2023, 19:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 19:23 ist
J P Nadda. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP president J P Nadda pilloried the Congress on Thursday, saying its leaders get "stomach ache" when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is praised across the globe and call him names.

Addressing a public rally in Nadbai in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, Nadda also targeted the Ashok Gehlot-led state government, alleging it was "neck-deep in corruption".

"The Congress gets stomach ache when Prime Minister Modi is praised across the globe. They call him 'vile', 'snake', 'scorpion', 'tea-seller'," he said.

Training his gun on the Congress dispensation in the state, he said, "The Gehlot government is neck-deep in corruption. They have given an open licence to each of their MLAs for corruption. There is corruption everywhere, out in the open," he said.

Rajasthan goes to assembly polls later this year.

