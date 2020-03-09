Congress goes high on NSUI wins in Gujarat

Congress, which is desperately looking for a win of its own after the repeat Lok Sabha poll debacle in 2019, has gone gung ho on its student wing NSUI, winning six of the eight seats in University Senate Elections in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

This is second University election win for Congress student wing after NSUI won student union elections in Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vidyalaya, Varnansi, where it had won all four seats against RSS’ student wing Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Gujarat Congress, which has not been able to win the state elections since last 25 years, was quick to go celebratory over the NSUI win said the win of six of eight seats in this election that was held after four years is an indication that “students clearly Rejected BJP dividing policies & chosen united India.”

NSUI Gujarat said that youth of Gujarat has “outrightly rejected the hatred spread by BJP”, and by choosing NSUI they have clearly shown that they prefer a more liberal and issue oriented student body. “The students Haven chosen an organized India with unity in diversity, rejecting the Bjp ideology,” it said.

The AICC concluded with this victory that students across the country are now standing together to beat the divisive ideology of BJP. The party tried to project the NSUI victory in Gujrat assembly polls as sort of an indicator of a national mood and hence the celeberatory mood in the party went beyond Gujarat.

NSUI Meghalya said the students Haven chosen an organized India with unity in diversity , rejecting the Bjp ideology.

NSUI Chhattisgarh took the line further saying after Maharasthra, Jharkhand and Delhi, Students have rejected the hate politics of BJP in Gujarat.

BJP lost government in Maharashtra last year after is oldest ally Shiv Sena walked out alliance and formed a government with Opposition parties.

Congress is a junior partner in the government there while in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP defeated BJP, winning 62 of 70 seats, leaving the rest eight to BJP while the journey of Congress between two assembly polls has been from zero to zero. In Jharkhand again, Congress is a junior player in a government that came under the leadership of JMM’s Hemant Soren, who ousted the ruling BJP there.