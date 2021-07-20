Congress goes into huddle after Manipur unit president Govindas Konthoujam resigns

The opposition Congress went into a huddle on Tuesday after president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, Govindas Konthoujam submitted his resignation and reportedly met leaders of the ruling BJP.

The atmosphere in the Congress camp became tense following reports that at least eight MLAs are in touch with BJP high command and are likely to join the saffron party soon.

Refusing to talk about the reports, Congress spokesperson, Ningombam Bupenda Meitei said Congress president Sonia Gandhi rushed AICC in-charge of Manipur and former union minister, Bhakta Charan Das to Manipur to hold talks with leaders of the party on Wednesday. Das is scheduled to reach Imphal at 9 am on Wednesday.

"Sonia Gandhiji is well aware of the developments in the state and is deeply concerned about the future of Manipur," he said.

Sources said Govindas is unhappy with senior party leader and former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and his loyalist MLAs.

Manipur was a Congress stronghold till 2017 when BJP wrested power and formed its first government in the state with the support of Naga People's Front and National Peoples Party. Congress had emerged as the single largest party with 28 seats but could not stop BJP (21 seats) from stitching the alliance and forming the government.

Assembly elections in Manipur is slated next year.