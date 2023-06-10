'HP Cong govt prioritising liquor vends over schools'

Congress govt in HP prioritising liquor vends over schools: Jai Ram Thakur

Development has come to a standstill and "lockout" has become the buzzword under the government led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the leader of opposition alleged

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Jun 10 2023, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 22:09 ist
BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Credit: PTI Photo

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has prioritised liquor vends over schools in the name of resource mobilization, BJP leader and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur charged on Saturday.

Development has come to a standstill and "lockout" has become the buzzword under the government led by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the leader of opposition in the assembly further alleged.

Addressing an event organised to honour veteran BJP workers in Mandi, Thakur claimed that a liquor vend was opened near an anganwadi and when local residents protested against it, the Congress government shifted the anganwadi.

Also Read | Congress declares expenditure of Rs 130 cr on Gujarat, Himachal polls; BJP spent Rs 49 cr on Himachal elections

It did not move the liquor vend and this was done in the name of resource mobilization, he added.

"Development has come to a standstill and lockout has become the buzzword under the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, which is closing down schools and extending the duration for opening liquor vends," he said.

The Congress came to power with the promise of changing the system, but its focus now was closing down institutions and halting the development process, he said in a statement issued here.

Lauding the hard work and dedication of workers in strengthening the party, he said they were the backbone of the party.

The central government has scripted a history with its development initiatives in the past nine years and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being hailed not only in India but across the world, Thakur added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Himachal Pradesh
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Jai Ram Thakur
Congress
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'

Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'

Messi in Beijing for friendly before Miami move

Messi in Beijing for friendly before Miami move

One giant rubber duck in Hong Kong harbour deflates

One giant rubber duck in Hong Kong harbour deflates

Chhattisgarh: Class 10, 12 toppers go on chopper ride

Chhattisgarh: Class 10, 12 toppers go on chopper ride

NDTV announces 'higher than industry average' hikes

NDTV announces 'higher than industry average' hikes

How could AI destroy humanity?

How could AI destroy humanity?

Navy shows prowess amid China's Indian Ocean forays

Navy shows prowess amid China's Indian Ocean forays

Road accident death rate drops in Kerala due to AI cams

Road accident death rate drops in Kerala due to AI cams

 