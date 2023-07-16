Cong backed AAP at Patna meet: Omar on Delhi ordinance

Congress had committed support to AAP at Patna meet: Omar on Delhi ordinance

Fifteen Opposition parties had met at Patna on June 23 to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the BJP, but the AAP skipped the post-meet press conference.

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 16 2023, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 17:12 ist
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah. Credit: PTI Photo

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday said the Congress had committed support to the AAP on the issue of Central government's ordinance on controlling bureaucracy in Delhi during the first meeting of Opposition parties at Patna on June 23.

His statement comes after the Congress on Sunday said it will oppose the ordinance amending the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, which curtails the Delhi government's powers over bureaucracy.

Read | Congress's unequivocal opposition to ordinance a 'positive development': AAP

"Exactly what the Congress President had conveyed & committed to the AAP leadership when we met in Patna. The Congress was unequivocal about their stand with regard to the Ordinance," Abdullah tweeted.

Fifteen Opposition parties had met at Patna on June 23 to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the BJP, but the AAP skipped the post-meet press conference alleging the Congress was non-committal on its support against the ordinance.

Abdullah's statement assumes significance as he was present at the meeting.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
AAP
Delhi
Congress
Omar Abdullah

Related videos

What's Brewing

Spanish island wildfire out of control, 4K evacuated

Spanish island wildfire out of control, 4K evacuated

Tripura: School boat service to ferry students for free

Tripura: School boat service to ferry students for free

All too well for US economy, thanks to Taylor Swift

All too well for US economy, thanks to Taylor Swift

How flood-hit slum dwellers are surviving in Delhi

How flood-hit slum dwellers are surviving in Delhi

Google doodle celebrates Zarina Hashmi's 86th birthday

Google doodle celebrates Zarina Hashmi's 86th birthday

Caught in deluge: Floods in India’s ill-equipped cities

Caught in deluge: Floods in India’s ill-equipped cities

 