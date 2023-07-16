Congress had committed support to AAP at Patna meet: Omar on Delhi ordinance

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Sunday said the Congress had committed support to the AAP on the issue of Central government's ordinance on controlling bureaucracy in Delhi during the first meeting of Opposition parties at Patna on June 23.
His statement comes after the Congress on Sunday said it will oppose the ordinance amending the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991, which curtails the Delhi government's powers over bureaucracy.
Congress's unequivocal opposition to ordinance a 'positive development': AAP
"Exactly what the Congress President had conveyed & committed to the AAP leadership when we met in Patna. The Congress was unequivocal about their stand with regard to the Ordinance," Abdullah tweeted.
Fifteen Opposition parties had met at Patna on June 23 to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the BJP, but the AAP skipped the post-meet press conference alleging the Congress was non-committal on its support against the ordinance.
Abdullah's statement assumes significance as he was present at the meeting.
