Cong has always abused patriots: Pragya Thakur on Godse

Congress has always abused 'patriots': BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Godse

Her comment came in the wake of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's remark terming Godse as the "first terrorist"

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 13 2021, 18:49 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2021, 18:50 ist
BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur. Credit: PTI Photo

BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur has ended up alluding to Mahatma Gandhis assassin Nathuram Godse as a "patriot while attacking the Congress.

Thakur, an accused in the the 2008 Malegaon blast case, on Tuesday evening alleged that the Congress has always abused patriots.

Her comment came in the wake of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh's remark terming Godse as the "first terrorist".

The Congress has always abused patriots...termed them as 'saffron terrorists'. Nothing is more vile than this and I dont want to say anything more on the issue, Thakur told reporters here when asked about Singh's remark on Godse.

In May 2019, during the Lok Sabha polls, Thakur had kicked up a huge row by calling Godse a patriot, but apologised for it later and withdrew the statement.

In November 2019, the BJP MP had tendered an apology in the Lok Sabha for making controversial comments on Godse in the Lower House of Parliament.

Last Sunday, the Hindu Mahasabha opened a study centre named after Godse in Gwalior, but closed it two days later following an intervention by the district administration.

The BJP MP arrived in Ujjain to take part in an ABVP (Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad) programme.

Thakur praised the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh for dealing strictly with stone-pelters who targetted rallies taken out for creating awareness about the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pragya Thakur
Nathuram Godse
BJP
Congress
Mahatma Gandhi
ABVP
Digvijaya Singh
Lok Sabha

What's Brewing

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie

Covid-19: One mask is good, would two be better?

Covid-19: One mask is good, would two be better?

In Pics | 10 most powerful passports of 2021

In Pics | 10 most powerful passports of 2021

In Pics | US Presidents who have faced impeachments

In Pics | US Presidents who have faced impeachments

Marvel superheroes return in a black-and-white sitcom

Marvel superheroes return in a black-and-white sitcom

Loss of forests over past decade bigger than Germany

Loss of forests over past decade bigger than Germany

 