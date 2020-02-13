Congress has to struggle a lot, says Priyanka after party poll debacle in Delhi

A day after the Congress' poll debacle in Delhi assembly elections, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said that her party will have to struggle a lot, and it will do so.

Priyanka Gandhi made the remarks outside Varanasi airport responding to reporters queries on the Congress' performance in Delhi assembly elections, the result for which was declared on Tuesday.

The Congress general secretary was on her way to Delhi after meeting anti-CAA protestors in Varanasi.

"Whatever the public does is correct. But, this is a time for us to struggle. We have to struggle a lot and we will do so (Janta jo karti hai, sahi karti hai. Lekin hamaare liye sangharsh kaa samay hai, hume bahut sangharsh karna hai, aur hum karenge)," Priyanka told reporters in a candid admission.

The Congress drew a blank in the Delhi assembly elections in which its candidates lost security deposit on 63 of the 70 seats.

It was for the second assembly election in a row that the Congress had failed to win even a single seat.