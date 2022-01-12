Cong high command, Channi conspired to kill PM: Himanta

Congress high command, Punjab CM conspired to kill PM Modi: Assam CM Himanta

Sarma also claimed that statements by Congress leaders following the incident indicated that they knew of the 'conspiracy'

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jan 12 2022, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 20:53 ist
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Credit: PTI File Photo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday alleged that the Congress high command and his Punjab counterpart had conspired to assassinate the prime minister through the ‘security breach’ on January 5 while Narendra Modi was visiting the northern state. He demanded that Charanjit Singh Channi, the chief minister of Punjab, should be arrested for his role in the alleged conspiracy.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said, “All evidence makes it clear that Congress high command and Punjab CM conspired to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” He was referring to a purported sting operation by a television channel in Punjab which claimed that the police there had intelligence report on January two regarding an attempt to kill the prime minister.

Also Read | 'Who in Congress sought to benefit from breach to PM Modi's security?' BJP asks

Sarma also claimed that statements by Congress leaders following the incident indicated that they knew of the "conspiracy".

Modi, who landed in Bathinda in Punjab on January 5 and had to take the road route to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur because of inclement weather on Wednesday, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by some farmers, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a “major lapse” in his security.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Assam
Punjab
Indian Politics
Congress
BJP
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Charanjit Singh Channi
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality

Tiny European states play catch up on LGBT+ equality

Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising

Thanks to WFH, demand for Kannada audiobooks rising

Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018

Boeing’s sales in 2021 rose to highest level since 2018

FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

FDA includes 'rare bleeding risk' in J&J jab fact sheet

Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts

Omicron overload prompted new testing norms: Experts

EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose

EMA expresses doubt on need for 4th Covid booster dose

 