Congress immerses in 'Ram dhun' as PM Modi launches Ayodhya temple construction

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, Congress leaders sang paeans to Lord Ram, marking a significant shift in the political stand by a party that was opposed to the temple movement.

Though Congress President Sonia Gandhi has not spoken a word on the Ram Temple ceremony, her children – Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi has spoken in favour to the temple and subtly highlighting the all-encompassing character of Ram as against the “divisive” politics practised by the RSS-BJP.

“Maryada Purshottam Ram manifests the best human qualities. He is an expression of the core tenet of humanity that dwells deep in our mind,” Rahul said on Twitter.

“Ram is love. He can never be the manifestation of hatred. Ram is compassion. He can never be the manifestation of cruelty. Ram is justice. He can never be a manifestation of injustice,” the former Congress President said.

After Congress came out in support of the Ram Temple on Tuesday, Congress leaders across age groups celebrated the launch of the construction of the temple in Ayodhya and raising the slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’ once associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the BJP.

Nonagenarian Motilal Vora, a former Uttar Pradesh Governor, greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of the foundation stone laying ceremony, while young leader Rajini Nayak broke into verse to celebrate the occasion.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said crores of devotees of Ram were eager to see a Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “Their wish is fulfilled,” Sharma said.

However, he also pointed out that keeping matters of faith and politics separate was beneficial to the long-term health of the country, society and democracy.

The Congress’ embrace of Ram is seen as an attempt to portray that it too is the keeper of Hindu interests, a message it had found difficult to convey in the BJP’s aggressive pursuit of Hindutva.