Congress in Bengal doesn’t speak up for the state, claims Trinamool MP

Trinamool’s national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee, on Saturday, alleged that the Congress Party in Bengal targets his party in politics, but takes on initiative to highlight the issues of the state before the BJP-ruled Centre.

Banerjee’s statements concerning Congress – made at an outreach programme in Murshidabad – follow party chief’s (Mamata Banerjee) call for a one-to-one-fight against the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year, and after she suggested to people in Karnataka to not to vote for the ruling party, there, seemingly extending a passive support for the parties in state’s Opposition, including the Congress.

Banerjee told the gathering that the central fund for the 100-day rural job scheme is one the freeze, but the Congress (in Bengal) didn’t even write a letter on the issue, while the people of Murshidabad are facing the problem.

Banerjee said no Congress leader from the region wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in five years. “Murshidabad has offered so much to Congress for so long… have you seen them taking to the streets… holding a campaign in Delhi with people’s demands,” he said.

Extending his allegations further, he named the various non-BJP political opponents in Bengal, and said that they all target the Trinamool in their statements in press conferences, but do not speak against the BJP.

For the BJP in Bengal, he said, that it doesn’t speak against other political parties in state’s opposition. He further claimed that the Congress Party’s winning of the Sagardighi assembly constituency by-election has offered ‘oxygen’ to the BJP in the state.

Meanwhile, hundreds of state government employees took to the streets in Kolkata on Saturday with their demand for an enhanced dearness allowance (DA). The section of employees concerned has been on the protest for several weeks now, having tried various ways to persuade the state government to hike the DA. The state government has expressed its inability to do so citing financial constraints, given the fact that it spends on public welfare schemes, with central funds on the freeze for many schemes.