Congress in ICU with oxygen supply from DMK, says Tamil Nadu BJP

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Feb 02 2022, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 02 2022, 22:42 ist
Tamil Nadu BJP state unit chief K Annamalai. Credit: PTI file photo

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks that BJP can never come to power in Tamil Nadu, the saffron party’s state unit on Wednesday reminded him that the Congress was in “ICU now with oxygen supply from DMK” in the state due to a string of mistakes it committed when in power.

In a series of tweets, BJP state unit chief K Annamalai said the party was in power in Puducherry now and the “very next junction will be Tamil Nadu.”

“You had ‘ruled over’ Tamil Nadu as a party for some time. Your grandfather deliberately pushed compulsory Hindi in 1965 & your father did it in 1986. Please read NEP now. Insulted the great Kamarajar Aiyaa Ceded Katchatheevu to a foreign country by your grandmother in 1974,” Annamalai said.

He also alleged that Congress was responsible for the killing of Sri Lankan Tamils in 2009 during the last phase of the civil war and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “rebuilding” their life by over 50,000 houses.

“(Congress) called Jallikattu a barbaric sport and banned it. Our Hon PM had to fight from the courts and get it back to Tamil Makkal. The result: you are in ICU now with oxygen supply from DMK!,” he added.

Asserting that the people of Tamil Nadu are with BJP, Annamalai asked Rahul Gandhi not to forget “history.”

“Never forget ‘History’ sir. You will be condemned to repeat it. Like it happened to you in Amethi! Bye bye sir, for the time being, till you run away to the next artificial issue that you create,” he added.

Gandhi had in his speech in Parliament said that the BJP can “never ever” rule over the people of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu
BJP
Congress
DMK
Indian Politics
K Annamalai

