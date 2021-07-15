Congress infighting in Punjab intensifies: AICC in knots

With simmering tension between Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu once again rising, the Congress leadership found itself in a difficult situation on Thursday amid no indication of a clear resolution.

After his remarks in a television interview setting off speculation that Sidhu could be made Punjab PCC chief upset Chief Minister Singh, AICC in-charge for the state Harish Rawat was rushed to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi after which he clarified that he did not say that Sidhu will be made President of Punjab Congress.

"No no, I didn't say that. I was asked if he (Navjot Singh Sidhu) will be made president of Punjab Congress & I said that a decision will be taken around what you're saying," he said.

Immediately after Rawat's clarification, the Media Advisor to the CM Raveen Thukral took to Twitter to clarify that the "media reports of CM resigning are humbug".

Asserting that the Chief Minister has "neither quit nor offered to do so", he said that the Chief Minister will lead Punjab Congress to victory in 2022 Assembly polls as he did in 2017 and urged media to "stop speculating & spreading misinformation."

While Rawat appeared tying himself in knots with seemingly conflicting remarks, a resolution of the Punjab trouble in "two-three days" as promised by him appeared bleak with supporters of both Sidhu and Captain holding separate meetings with their supporters.

Rawat had in a television interview earlier emphasised that both leaders have to work together and referred to Singh's "sagacity" in saying that he will abide by any decision taken by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Setting the house in order in Punjab is the first priority of the Congress as it sees a chance of coming back to power in the state, where the contest has turned quadrangular this time with BJP falling apart from Shiromani Akali Dal, which has now a tie-up with BSP and AAP trying to emerge as a force.

A three-member team of Congress had multiple rounds of meetings with both leaders, trying to work out a formula for them to work together and resolve the infighting in the Punjab Congress. Rawat said Singh will continue as chief minister when the next assembly elections are fought. Sidhu is keen for PCC chief's post, an idea not acceptable to Captain, The sharp divisions between the two leaders starting soon after the party had come to power in 2017, is threatening to upset the Congress applecart in the poll-going state.

