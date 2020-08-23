Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to step down tomorrow: Report

Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi said that she would step down from the party's top leadership position tomorrow at the scheduled Congress Working Committee meeting, reports NDTV.

This comes after a letter from some of the party's senior leaders sought reforms in the party. This letter was signed by the likes of Kapil Sibal and Shashi Tharoor among several others.

The letter is the first united attempt by Congress leaders for an intervention by the party chief to set right things in the organisation which appears adrift with the lack of a full-time president to take on the challenge posed by the well-oiled machinery of the BJP.

Rahul had quit as Congress President in July last year, accepting responsibility of the party’s second successive debacle in the Lok Sabha elections and conveyed that the Congress should look beyond the Gandhi family for leadership.

The joint letter by 23 leaders to the Congress President is said to have been written about a fortnight back, but the Congress had officially denied the existence of any such letter.