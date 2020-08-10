Congress' internal fight, Rahul woke up late: BJP

Under attack from the Congress for “destabilising” the Rajasthan government, BJP hit back on Monday after rebel leader Sachin Pilot called for a truce after meeting Rahul Gandhi.

“We had been saying all along – it is the Congress’ internal fight and it was needlessly blaming the BJP,” Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia said.

“The poor Rajasthan was forced to this Ramleela of the Congress for 31 days. Sister Priyanka Gandhi and brother Rahul Gandhi woke up very late. Poor Ashok Gehlot and Congress leaders were on the run,” Poonia said.

Congress had accused the BJP of horse-trading by offering unheard of amounts to Congress MLAs to topple the Rajasthan government with help from Pilot.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also accused Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of trying to bribe Congress MLAs and even registered a complaint against him based on the audiotapes that had surfaced on social media.

While the BJP maintained that it had nothing to do with the political crisis in Rajasthan, it is learnt that former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, who wields considerable clout in the state, was not on board for joining hands with Congress rebels to topple Gehlot.

During her interactions with the central BJP leadership over the weekend, Raje is learnt to have told them about her reservations on joining the rebels in the toppling game.