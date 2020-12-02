Congress invites Stalin to participate in Rahul Gandhi’s rallies in Tamil Nadu

Congress on Wednesday formally invited DMK President M K Stalin to participate in rallies to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu in the run-up to the assembly elections due in the first half of 2021.

Former Karnataka Minister and Congress’ in-charge for Tamil Nadu affairs, Dinesh Gundu Rao, met Stalin at DMK headquarters and briefed him about Gandhi’s tour to Tamil Nadu, which is likely to be made public on Thursday.

“The purpose of the meeting was to invite Stalin ji for the meetings to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi ji in Tamil Nadu. Stalin ji has accepted the invitation and he will be attending some of them,” Rao told reporters. He also said no discussion on seat-sharing took place during the meeting as it was 'not on the agenda'.

Rao’s meeting with Stalin comes two days after Gandhi held a video-conference with leaders from Tamil Nadu Congress to discuss the 2021 assembly elections. During the meeting, several leaders asked Gandhi to campaign actively in Tamil Nadu as it would help the DMK-led alliance in a 'big way'.

He said detailed discussions on Gandhi’s tour plan will take place on Thursday during a meeting with leaders of the state unit. Sources said the tour plan is likely to be discussed and announced on Thursday. The state unit of the Congress has been requesting Gandhi to address rallies.