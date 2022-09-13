Congress is finished, says Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

Campaigning in Gujarat ahead of the state Assembly polls, Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that Congress is finished and the party is no longer relevant so their allegations hold little value.

He was addressing a press conference to highlight that the state is suffering from high levels of corruption across sectors under the ruling government.

"If anyone tries to do anything or say anything, they are being scared off with raids," he said in Ahmedabad.

"We guarantee that if AAP comes to power, we will give Gujarat a corruption-free and fear-free government, he said.

"Money from Gujarat will not be given to industrialists, but help the people of the state," he said.

Answering a media question on a Congress leader's allegation that the AAP does not have money to pay employee salaries in Chandigarh but is spending crores on advertising and investment for the Gujarat polls, Kejriwal repeated, "Who asked?"

"Congress leader Ajoy Kumar has alleged," the journalist replied.

"The Congress is finished, so you can stop taking their questions. Don't worry about their questions, the public is happy. The 'janta' is happy with AAP," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal will also hold meetings with local AAP leaders and welcome new members to the party on the second day of his visit to Gujarat where the Assembly elections are due later this year.

The AAP claims to have emerged as a prominent challenger to the ruling BJP in the state. On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal held town halls with auto-rickshaw drivers, lawyers and businessmen in Ahmedabad. He also had dinner at an auto-rickshaw driver's house in Ghatlodia area of the city. During his multiple visits to Gujarat in the recent past, Kejriwal had announced a slew of "guarantees", including free electricity up to 300 units per month, allowances for women and unemployed youth, free and quality healthcare and education and creation of jobs.

(With agency inputs)