Congress is still a reliable ally in Bihar: RJD's Manoj Jha

There are rumblings in the Grand Alliance in Bihar after RJD and Congress went separate ways to fight the October 30 bypolls. Prof Manoj K Jha, a senior Rajya Sabha MP and one of the intellectual faces of the RJD, spoke to DH’s Shemin Joy on the political situation.

Congress’ Bihar in-charge Bhaktacharan Das has levelled allegations against the RJD following its decision to contest both the seats going to bypolls. Has the Grand Alliance in Bihar collapsed?

Das has not only said there is no Grand Alliance in Bihar. He went on to attribute unimaginable motives like we are in cohorts with the BJP-RSS. He has also said Congress is willing to contest all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. I don’t know whether his statements have the support of the Congress central leadership. I doubt he has their support.

Congress had demanded Kusheshwar Asthan, one of the two seats going to bypolls in Bihar On October 30. Why did RJD decide to ignore its demand?

There is this community called Musahars, which has remained unrepresented from that constituency till now. We were keen on fielding a Musahar candidate. The Congress was not willing to come on board. In the last four elections, they contested the seat and lost. We thought Congress being a national party would understand that one bypoll seat doesn’t matter.

You referred to Das’ allegation that RJD is helping the BJP. What will be your specific response to this?

My response will be that the people of India should check the record of fighting the BJP. My party has suffered, my leader has suffered and he is still suffering because he stays committed to certain ideas and principles. What should I say about Congress? Where are their five past state presidents? Records will tell you.

Do you still consider Congress as a reliable ally in Bihar?

Of course, yes. I have been maintaining that the Congress central leadership has a very robust relationship with the RJD and Lalu Prasad-ji. I am sure that the Congress central leadership will look at the larger picture and probably rein in its state leadership.

There is also a rift within the RJD between Tejashwi Yadav and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav. Is RJD in the doldrums?

Not at all. I tell you this is another story that a section of the media loves to circulate. There are certain issues but these are issues that can be resolved. It is within the family. The party is not impacted by it.

How do you see the JD(U) chances in these bypolls? Will it be a referendum?

I can tell you that people desperately want to see that the RJD wins these two seats. People want these two seats to be the harbinger of change in the government. There are many JD(U) MLAs who are actually not very happy with the kind of governance they are seeing.

What impact will the Assembly elections to five states next year have on the 2024 polls?

I personally don’t subscribe to calling some elections semi-finals or quarter finals. How can the country forget about highest unemployment rate or unaccounted Covid-19 deaths or rising prices? I think these are the issues on which the entire opposition should stand together. I know there will be some hiccups. But building a narrative shall probably pave the way for 2022 and subsequently 2024.