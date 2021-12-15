Congress issues whip to bring absentee MPs to RS

Congress issues whip to bring absentee MPs to Rajya Sabha

Floor leaders of some parties raised the issue of subdued protest in Rajya Sabha despite a decision to intensify the protest and if needed, disrupt the proceedings

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Dec 15 2021, 07:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 08:02 ist
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena MPs Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi help suspended TMC MP Dola Sen to stand up, during the protest of Opposition parties' members demanding revocation of the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, at Parliament premises. Credit: PTI photo

With a majority of its MPs giving Parliament a slip, the Congress has issued a three-line whip to its lawmakers in the Rajya Sabha asking them to be present in the House during the day on Wednesday.

The whip issued by party's Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh comes as several MPs did not attend the joint march organised in solidarity with the suspended MPs and their absence in the House impacting the protest.

Sources said floor leaders of some parties raised the issue of subdued protest in Rajya Sabha on Monday despite a decision to intensify the protest and if needed, disrupt the proceedings.

Of this, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is not attending the Winter Session owing to health issues.

There has been criticism from some quarters of the Opposition that the Congress was not putting its full weight behind the protest. A section of the senior Congress leaders are for the suspended MPs expressing regret and move on, another section of leaders are not for any compromise on the issue of suspension.

There is a feeling within the Opposition that giving indications to the government side that the Opposition was willing to express regret would give the opponents an upper hand and it should not be done.

The decision to hold a joint march of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs came as the leaders agreed to the decision of intensifying the stir.

At the same time, sources said, there is a delay in finalising the protest at Jantar Mantar where national leaders were expected to end. Initially it was planned to hold the meeting either on Wednesday or Thursday but it has now been postponed by at least one day.

However, a final decision is yet to be taken and it is expected to happen by Friday. Sources said a meeting of Opposition leaders on Wednesday morning is likely to provide more clarity on the issue.

