Congress keeps up heat on Centre over Covid-19 management

Keeping up the heat on the Modi government on Covid-19 response, Congress on Saturday demanded a CAG-driven “full-scope” audit of the capacity, production and supply of vaccines by two vaccine makers.

While Priyanka Gandhi kept up the attack on the Centre on the Covid management, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram sought accountability on the supply of vaccines.

Chidambaram also wanted to know how the corporate sector planned to source vaccines from the two manufacturers when the state governments were unable to do so. “Better unravel the mystery of the missing vaccines now before public anger over shortage of vaccines pours into the streets,” Chidambaram said.

He said the statement of Bharat Biotech on the lead time required to manufacture a batch of vaccines had added to the confusion.

“We understand that ‘capacity’ is one thing and ‘production’ is a different thing. What we would like to know is the actual quantity produced so far by the two domestic manufacturers. Once we know the actual production so far, we should be told what has been supplied date-wise and to whom,” Chidambaram said.

In a Facebook post, Priyanka alleged that the oxygen shortage witnessed in the country last month and earlier this month was the result of the Modi government’s “lack of planning, incompetence and a 700 per cent increase in the export of oxygen in 2020.”

She said even at the peak of the second wave, hospitals across the country required 8,944 metric tonnes (MT) of oxygen every day while India produced 7,500 MT a day.

“Who is responsible for the lack of oxygen in hospitals across India,” she asked.

