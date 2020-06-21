Congress keeps up heat on PM over LAC face-off; Rahul Gandhi says Narendra Modi is 'Surrender Modi'

Keeping up the heat on the Modi government over the killing of Indian troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, Congress on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of surrendering before the Chinese and speaking their language on the violent face off.

“Narendra Modi is actually Surender Modi,” former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter tagging an article suggesting that India has been following an appeasement policy towards China.

Rahul has been attacking Modi over the tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China in Ladakh. Earlier, the former Congress president had accused the Prime Minister of “hiding” and remaining “silent” on the developments at the Sino-Indian border.

He also countered Modi’s ‘no intrusion’ remarks by pointing out that satellite pictures clearly showed China occupying the “holy land of mother India” near the Pangong Lake.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal accused the prime minister of speaking the language of China and asked him to take lessons from the Congress which had a track record of handling strategic matters.

“What is the difference between the statement of the Prime Minister and that of the Chinese government. China is also saying that its troops did not cross the LAC,” Sibal, a former Union Minister told reporters via a video link.

There has been no let up in the Congress attack on the Modi government on the Sino-India border tension while Andhra Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressing concern over the “manufactured controversy” over the Prime Minister’s remarks at the all party meeting on Friday.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the Prime Minister’s remarks at the all party meeting clearly reflected India’s strong stand when it came to safeguarding sovereignty. “All other ‘commentary’ may best be ignored. It is not factual or desired,” Sangma said.

Congress has rejected suggestions that it was isolated politically on the China issue as all political parties, including Trinamool and NCP, were supporting the government on the issue.

Sibal said the Congress stood firmly with the Armed Forces and the government, but wanted the prime minister to clarify his remarks on the situation at the LAC.