Congress lashes out at Modi government, saying it is 'harming' MSME sector

Congress lashes out at Centre for 'harming' MSME sector

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge termed the current situation as 'Cease of doing small business under Modi Government'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 17 2023, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 17 2023, 13:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Congress on Friday accused the Modi government of benefitting its crony capitalist friends and harming the medium and small businesses which provide employment opportunities to 12 crore people.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge termed the current situation as "Cease of doing small business under Modi Government".

"In the past 5 years — 72 per cent of MSMEs, which provide 12 Crore Jobs saw Zero growth. In 2.5 years — PM's 'param mitr' who provides only 30,000 jobs, saw wealth grow by 13 times," he said on Twitter.

Also Read - Budget 2023 | Too little to deal with too many MSME woes

"Modi Magic = Benefiting Cronies + Bleeding MSMEs," the Congress chief added.

Congress General Secretary, Communications, Jairam Ramesh also accused the government of harming the MSME sector in order to benefit its crony capitalist friends.

"In order to benefit his crony capitalist friends more, the Modi government has harmed the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) which provide employment to 12 crore people of the country," he charged.

"The result is in front of you. The problem of unemployment has increased and crores of families have suffered financial losses," Ramesh said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also cited a report that claimed 72 per cent of MSMEs have suffered under the Modi government.

India News
Indian Politics
Congress 
MSMEs
Mallikarjun Kharge
Jairam Ramesh

