Congress lauds Bajaj for 'speaking truth to power'

Congress on Sunday latched on to industrialist Rahul Bajaj's comments about an “atmosphere of fear” to hit out at the Modi government contending that such a situation across the country could only hit the economy harder.

“Someone from the corporate world, all of whom preach a lot to the opposition, has the courage to speak some truth to power,” senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said referring to Bajaj's comments at awards nite in Mumbai on Saturday.

Incidentally, Bajaj's remarks came a day after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh flagged concerns of “climate of fear stifling economic activity and growth” in the country.

“His (Bajaj's) remarks yesterday are in line with what MSMEs, bankers, and industrialists have been telling me – if business sentiment does not improve soon, the worst is yet to come,” former union minister and Congress leader Milind Deora said.

“...if we criticise you there is no confidence that you will appreciate that,” Bajaj had said at the 'ET Awards 2019' on Saturday in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

As Bajaj's comments went viral over the internet, Sitharaman pointed out that Shah had responded to the industrialist's concerns. However, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya was not so discreet.

“Wear your political affiliation on your sleeve and don’t hide behind inanities like there is an atmosphere of fear and all that,” Malviya said sharing a video clip of Bajaj praising Rahul Gandhi.

But, Congress leaders toasted Bajaj for “speaking truth to power”.

“One of the most famous taglines in the Indian corporate ad industry has been 'You just can't beat a Bajaj'. Amit Shah has discovered that you just can't silence a Bajaj as well. Hamara Bajaj ne band baja diya,” senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

The atmosphere of this country has been vitiated though it is not beyond repair because the country has some resilience, Congress spokesman Pawan Khera said.

“If there is no harmony in a society, in a country, in a city, how do you expect investors to come and put their money there. Money only goes where it can thrive, where it can multiply, where it can grow,” Khera said responding to questions on Bajaj's statement.