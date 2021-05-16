Congress MP Rajeev Satav succumbs to Covid-19

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav succumbs to Covid-19

He was part of the core team of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • May 16 2021, 10:14 ist
  • updated: May 16 2021, 10:57 ist
Rajeev Satav. Credit: DH Photo

Rajeev Satav, the Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra, succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday. He was in critical condition.

Satav (46) was part of the core team of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He developed symptoms of Covid-19 on 19 April and tested positive on April 21.  He was admitted to the Jehangir Hospital in Pune on the next day.

However, his condition deteriorated and, on April 25, he was shifted to the ICU. Three days later, he was put on a ventilator.

He won from Hingoli in Marathwada in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Satav was the All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-charge of Gujarat.

He was a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee, which is the highest decision-making body of the Congress.

Known for his clarity of thought, he was respected by every member of Congress and also other political parties.

A big loss

Condoling his demise, several leaders from Congress and other parties expressed their grief.

" I’m very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of the Congress," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.
 

"Speechless!" wrote Surjewala, who remebered Satav and his first foray into politics with joining the Youth Congress.

 

"A thorough organisation man, he was integral to the Congress's revival. Tragic!" Jairam Ramesh wrote.

 

Sharad Pawar also offered his condolences and said it was a sad day for the state.

 

"I have no words, just prayers for his young wife & children. May they have the strength to carry on without him," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

