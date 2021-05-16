Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Satav succumbs to Covid-19

Rajeev Satav, the Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra, succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday. He was in critical condition.

Satav (46) was part of the core team of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He developed symptoms of Covid-19 on 19 April and tested positive on April 21. He was admitted to the Jehangir Hospital in Pune on the next day.

However, his condition deteriorated and, on April 25, he was shifted to the ICU. Three days later, he was put on a ventilator.

He won from Hingoli in Marathwada in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Read more: UP government letter acknowledges Covid victims among bodies found in Ganga

Satav was the All India Congress Committee (AICC) In-charge of Gujarat.

He was a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee, which is the highest decision-making body of the Congress.

Known for his clarity of thought, he was respected by every member of Congress and also other political parties.

A big loss

Condoling his demise, several leaders from Congress and other parties expressed their grief.

" I’m very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of the Congress," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.



I’m very sad at the loss of my friend Rajeev Satav. He was a leader with huge potential who embodied the ideals of the Congress. It’s a big loss for us all. My condolences and love to his family. pic.twitter.com/mineA81UYJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 16, 2021

"Speechless!" wrote Surjewala, who remebered Satav and his first foray into politics with joining the Youth Congress.

निशब्द ! आज एक ऐसा साथी खो दिया जिसने सार्वजनिक जीवन का पहला कदम युवा कांग्रेस में मेरे साथ रखा और आज तक साथ चले पर आज... राजीव सातव की सादगी, बेबाक़ मुस्कराहट, ज़मीनी जुड़ाव, नेत्रत्व और पार्टी से निष्ठा और दोस्ती सदा याद आयेंगी। अलविदा मेरे दोस्त ! जहाँ रहो, चमकते रहो !!! pic.twitter.com/5N94NggcHu — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 16, 2021

"A thorough organisation man, he was integral to the Congress's revival. Tragic!" Jairam Ramesh wrote.

My young colleague Rajeev Satav has passed away from COVID19 complications. He had been President, Youth Congress as well as MP in both Houses. He was a forceful speaker and was always well prepared. A thorough organisation man, he was integral to the Congress's revival. Tragic! — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 16, 2021

Sharad Pawar also offered his condolences and said it was a sad day for the state.

गुजरातमधील निवडणुकांमध्ये काँग्रेस पक्षाने सोपवलेली प्रभारीपदाची जबाबदारी समर्थपणे सांभाळत पक्षाला चांगले यश मिळवून देण्याची भूमिका त्यांनी पार पाडली. त्यांच्या निधनाने महाराष्ट्रातील एका उमद्या नेतृत्वाचा अकाली अस्त झाला आहे.

भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली! — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 16, 2021

"I have no words, just prayers for his young wife & children. May they have the strength to carry on without him," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.