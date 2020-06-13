Priyanka slams UP govt over farmers' suicide

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi slams UP government over suicides of farmers, migrant workers

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 13 2020, 17:02 ist
  • updated: Jun 13 2020, 17:08 ist
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. Credit: PTI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over suicides of farmers and migrant labourers, saying he talks about "mapping" but the poor don't find a place on that map.

Tagging four media reports on farmers and workers' suicides with a post on Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi said in Bundelkhand four farmers and labourers committed suicide in the last one week.

Migrant workers who returned from other states were among those who ended their lives, she said.

"UP CM and officials sitting in Lucknow are daily talking about getting mapping done. Sadly, these farmers and migrant labourers do not have a place in their map," the Congress general secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh said.

Chief Minister Adityanath had last month directed officials to complete skill-mapping of migrant labourers in 15 days and get a survey conducted for their adjustment in micro, small and medium enterprises, and industrial units.

