Congress leader Raja Pateria detained over 'kill Modi' remark

Cong's Raja Pateria detained over 'kill Modi' remark

In a viral video, Pateria could be heard saying, 'If you want to save the Constitution, then be ready to kill Modi'

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 13 2022, 08:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 08:15 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Congress leader and former minister Raja Pateria was detained by Panna Police from his residence on Tuesday, in connection with his alleged ‘kill Modi’ remarks.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Monday afternoon at Pawai police station in Panna district against the Congress leader and former state minister, Raja Pateria, for making the remarks against the prime minister.

In a video that surfaced on social media in the morning, Pateria can be heard telling Congress workers, "be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him". ".....Modi will end the elections. Modi will divide on the basis of religion, caste and language."

"The future of Dalits, tribals and minorities is in danger. If you want to save the Constitution, then be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him," Pateria told a meeting of Congress workers at Pawai town in Panna district.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who had ordered the registration of the FIR, said the police found Pateria spread hatred and enmity among Dalits, minorities, and tribal communities based on religion, caste, and language, at the meeting.

(With agency inputs)

Narendra Modi
Congress
BJP
Bharatiya Janata Party
India News
Indian Politics
Madhya Pradesh

