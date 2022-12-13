Congress leader Raja Pateria detained over 'kill Modi' remark

Congress leader and former minister Raja Pateria was detained by Panna Police from his residence on Tuesday, in connection with his alleged ‘kill Modi’ remarks.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on Monday afternoon at Pawai police station in Panna district against the Congress leader and former state minister, Raja Pateria, for making the remarks against the prime minister.

In a video that surfaced on social media in the morning, Pateria can be heard telling Congress workers, "be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him". ".....Modi will end the elections. Modi will divide on the basis of religion, caste and language."

Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria incites people to kill PM Modi - earlier too Cong leaders spoke about death of PM Modi (Sheikh Hussain) But now a death threat! After “Aukat dikha denge” “Raavan” this is Rahul Gandhi’s Pyaar ki Rajniti? Will they act on him? No! pic.twitter.com/wH6LSi63g2 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) December 12, 2022

"The future of Dalits, tribals and minorities is in danger. If you want to save the Constitution, then be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him," Pateria told a meeting of Congress workers at Pawai town in Panna district.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who had ordered the registration of the FIR, said the police found Pateria spread hatred and enmity among Dalits, minorities, and tribal communities based on religion, caste, and language, at the meeting.

(With agency inputs)