Congress leader RPN Singh joins BJP

Congress leader and former Union minister RPN Singh joined the BJP on Tuesday.
Singh, who Congress in-charge of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, had sent in his resignation letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi thanking her for giving him an opportunity to serve the nation, people and the party.
He is the second prominent Congress leader in UP to join the BJP after Jitin Prasada, who was made a Minister in Yogi Adityanath government.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Why Yemen's war has spilled into the Emirates
Fans react to Lucknow's IPL franchise name reveal
Elizabeth to mark 70 years as queen, amid controversies
DH Toon | Netaji statue needs a 'miniature Nehru'
The misplaced concern on duties
When social media is a full-time job
What should your resume contain?
NASA's Webb telescope reaches final destination
Pics: Celebs who have welcomed children via surrogacy