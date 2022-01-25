Congress leader RPN Singh joins BJP

Congress leader and former Union minister RPN Singh joined the BJP on Tuesday.

Singh, who Congress in-charge of Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh, had sent in his resignation letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi thanking her for giving him an opportunity to serve the nation, people and the party.

He is the second prominent Congress leader in UP to join the BJP after Jitin Prasada, who was made a Minister in Yogi Adityanath government.

