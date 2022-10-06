Cong's Udit Raj in NCW dock after comment against Murmu

Congress leader Udit Raj in NCW dock after ‘chamchagiri’ comment against President Murmu

The NCW summoned Raj to appear on October 10 for his 'condemnable and shameful' comments

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 06 2022, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 21:51 ist
Udit Raj. Credit: PTI File Photo

The BJP on Thursday lambasted Congress leader Udit Raj for accusing President Droupadi Murmu of “chamchagiri” (sycophancy), for her comment that the whole country has consumed the salt of Gujarat.

The National Commission for Women, too, issued summons to Raj, saying his comments were objectionable.

Raj later issued a clarification.

In a public meeting in Gujarat, Murmu had said that since the state manufactures 76 per cent of India’s salt, it can be said that everyone in the country consumes Gujarat’s salt.

In response, Raj said that such a comment does not behove the president. “No country should get a President like Draupadi Murmu ji. ‘Chamchagiri’ (sycophancy) has its limits. She said that 70 per cent of people eat salt from Gujarat. If you live life by eating salt yourself, you will know,” he said.

Reacting to Raj’s comments, BJP spokesperson Sambhit Patra called the Congress anti-tribal. “Words used for President Murmu by Congress leader Udit Raj are worrisome and unfortunate. This isn’t the first time they’ve used such words. Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury did it too. This reflects their anti-tribal mindset,” Patra said.

Patra was referring to Chowdhury’s speech in the Lok Sabha during the monsoon session, in which he addressed President Murmu as ‘Rashtrapatni’ leading to a furore.

While he did not rescind his comments, Chowdhury had issued a clarification, stating that the comments are his own and should not be seen as that of the Congress party. “Her candidature and campaign were in the name Adivasi, it doesn’t mean she is no longer Adivasi. My heart cries that when SC/ST reach to higher position, they ditch their communities and become mum (sic),” Raj said.

The NCW, on the other hand, summoned Raj to appear on October 10 for his “condemnable and shameful” comments.

“Highly objectionable statement against the Supreme power of the country and a woman who with her sheer hard work reached at this position. @Dr_Uditraj must apologise for his derogatory and insulting statement (sic),” NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma tweeted.

