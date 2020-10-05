Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni to join BJP?

Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni to join BJP?

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 05 2020, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 05 2020, 21:55 ist
Kulkarni, who was in the forefront in the movement to seeking separate religion tag to Veerashaiva-Lingayat, has been camping in Delhi for the past 3 days.

Former Minister and North Karnataka prominent Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni is probably going to join the party.

Kulkarni, who was in the forefront in the movement in seeking separate a religion tag for Veerashaiva-Lingayat, has been camping in Delhi for the past 3 days.

Kulkarni is trying to meet BJP top brass including its president J P Nadda for the past three days.

Another BJP leader and former minister C P Yogeshwar has brought Kulkarni to Delhi and is trying to meet the party leaders. Some prominent Lingayat Swamiji from North Karnataka also accompanied him, sources close to Kulkarni said.

Sources also said that Kulkarni already met some BJP leaders and waiting for an appointment to meet Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Vinay Kulkarni, who lost from Congress in Dharwad Assembly segment in 2018, is facing CBI probe in connection with Dharwad Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Gouda murder case.

Kulkarni also lost against Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad Lok Sabha segment in 2019 general elections.

Kulkarni was not available for comment when DH tried to contact him.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Vinay Kulkarni
BJP
Karnataka
Congress

What's Brewing

Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram

Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram

Some planets may have better life conditions than Earth

Some planets may have better life conditions than Earth

Premium Motorola Razr 5G flip phone launched in India

Premium Motorola Razr 5G flip phone launched in India

India successfully tests SMART missile

India successfully tests SMART missile

 