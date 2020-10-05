Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni to join BJP?

Former Minister and North Karnataka prominent Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni is probably going to join the party.

Kulkarni, who was in the forefront in the movement in seeking separate a religion tag for Veerashaiva-Lingayat, has been camping in Delhi for the past 3 days.

Kulkarni is trying to meet BJP top brass including its president J P Nadda for the past three days.

Another BJP leader and former minister C P Yogeshwar has brought Kulkarni to Delhi and is trying to meet the party leaders. Some prominent Lingayat Swamiji from North Karnataka also accompanied him, sources close to Kulkarni said.

Sources also said that Kulkarni already met some BJP leaders and waiting for an appointment to meet Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Vinay Kulkarni, who lost from Congress in Dharwad Assembly segment in 2018, is facing CBI probe in connection with Dharwad Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Gouda murder case.

Kulkarni also lost against Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi from Dharwad Lok Sabha segment in 2019 general elections.

Kulkarni was not available for comment when DH tried to contact him.